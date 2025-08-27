League Cup Drama: Substitutes Shine as Underdogs Triumph

In a thrilling display of football, Wolverhampton Wanderers advanced in the League Cup by defeating West Ham United 3-2, with Jorgen Strand Larsen scoring twice in the final minutes after coming off the bench.

The evening was marked by stunning upsets as Leeds United and Sunderland were both ousted in dramatic penalty shootouts, falling to lower-tier teams Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield Town, respectively.

Meanwhile, matches across the league showcased intense competition, with Brentford overcoming Bournemouth 2-0, Burnley clinching victory over Derby County, and Wrexham securing a memorable win against Preston North End.

(With inputs from agencies.)