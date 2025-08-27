League Cup Drama: Substitutes Shine as Underdogs Triumph
Wolverhampton Wanderers secured a dramatic 3-2 victory over West Ham United in the League Cup, thanks to two late goals by substitute Jorgen Strand Larsen. Multiple upsets saw Leeds and Sunderland eliminated on penalties, highlighting the thrilling unpredictability of the early rounds. Key matches included stunning penalty performances and last-minute goals.
In a thrilling display of football, Wolverhampton Wanderers advanced in the League Cup by defeating West Ham United 3-2, with Jorgen Strand Larsen scoring twice in the final minutes after coming off the bench.
The evening was marked by stunning upsets as Leeds United and Sunderland were both ousted in dramatic penalty shootouts, falling to lower-tier teams Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield Town, respectively.
Meanwhile, matches across the league showcased intense competition, with Brentford overcoming Bournemouth 2-0, Burnley clinching victory over Derby County, and Wrexham securing a memorable win against Preston North End.
