Kazakhstan Makes Historic Return to Asia Cup Hockey

The Kazakhstan men's hockey team returns to the Asia Cup for the first time since 1994. Under the captaincy of Yerkebulan Dyussebekov, the team is set to compete against top Asian teams in a challenging group including India, Japan, and China. The team is excited to play in India and aims to make Kazakhstan proud.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajgir | Updated: 27-08-2025 12:05 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 12:05 IST
The Kazakhstan men's hockey team has made a historic return to the Asia Cup, marking its first appearance in the continental competition since 1994. The event, starting on August 29, has brought excitement to the team, who are led by captain Yerkebulan Dyussebekov.

Kazakhstan last participated in the Asia Cup in 1994, finishing fifth, and also secured a sixth-place finish at the Asian Games that same year. Now, ranked 81st in the FIH World Rankings, they find themselves in Pool A, alongside India, Japan, and China.

Dyussebekov expressed enthusiasm about playing in India, celebrated as the heartland of hockey. Despite the tough competition in their group, the captain emphasized the team's readiness to fight hard, embrace the challenging opportunity, and make the nation proud on this significant stage.

