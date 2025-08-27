Guwahati Gears Up for International Cricket Extravaganza

Assam's Sports Minister, Nandita Garlosa, recently reviewed preparations for two major international cricket events set to take place in Guwahati. The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup and a test series between India and South Africa are scheduled for October and November, respectively.

A meeting chaired by Garlosa, and attended by Chief Secretary Ravi Kota and BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia among others, focused on ensuring superior infrastructure and event execution. The events aim to highlight Guwahati as a premier cricket destination.

Scheduled matches for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, will mark Guwahati as a key venue. Public Works Department teams are tasked with delivering world-class infrastructure, reflecting the state's commitment to showcasing top-tier sporting experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)