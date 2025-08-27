Golden Triumph: Indian Weightlifters Dominate Commonwealth Championships

Indian weightlifters Ajith Narayana and Nirupama Devi Seram made their nation proud at the Commonwealth Championships by securing gold and silver in their respective categories. Narayana, competing in the men's 71kg, achieved an impressive total of 317kg, setting new Commonwealth records.

Nirupama Devi Seram, competing in the women's 63kg, claimed the silver medal with a total lift of 217kg, surpassing previous Commonwealth standards. Canada's Maude Charron took gold and Nigeria's Ruth Imoleayo Ayodele secured bronze in the same category.

The junior division saw Hemanta Doimari and Bidusmita Bhoi bring further glory to India. Hemanta clinched gold in the men's 71kg with a total lift of 264kg, while Bhoi triumphed in the women's 63kg, overcoming early challenges to lift 204kg in total.