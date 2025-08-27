Left Menu

India Unveils Team Jersey for World Para Athletics Championships, Names Flag Bearers

The Paralympic Committee of India unveiled the Team India jersey for the upcoming World Para Athletics Championships, naming Dharambir and Preeti Pal as flag bearers. The 73-member Indian team is set to compete from September 27 to October 5. The ceremony, attended by Kangana Ranaut, celebrated the athletes' resilience and achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 19:18 IST
Indian para-sprinter Preeti Pal (Photo: PCI Media). Image Credit: ANI
With only a month left before the World Para Athletics Championships, the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) revealed the official Team India jersey in a grand ceremony on Wednesday in Delhi, designating Dharambir and Preeti Pal as the event's flag bearers. The 73-member Indian squad gears up to compete on home turf from September 27 to October 5.

The ceremony was attended by influential figures, including PCI brand ambassador and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, PCI President Devendra Jhajharia, World Para Athletics head Paul Fitzgerald, and top Indian para-athletes. Ranaut praised the athletes for their dedication, emphasizing that their hard work and unity will shine on the global stage.

PCI President Jhajharia described the jersey launch as more than a uniform unveiling, but a celebration of courage and determination. Flag bearer Dharambir expressed his honor in leading the team, while Preeti Pal celebrated her journey of persistence at the Paralympics. Both athletes are eager to inspire the next generation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

