Asia Cup 2025: Chinese Taipei and Bangladesh Bring Excitement to Bihar

Chinese Taipei and Bangladesh teams have arrived in Bihar for the Hero Men's Asia Cup 2025. Chinese Taipei returns to the Asia Cup since its 2013 debut, while Bangladesh, a consistent participant since 1982, also joins. Ranked 38th and 29th respectively, both teams eagerly anticipate thrilling encounters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 22:31 IST
Chinese Taipei team in Rajgir (Photo: Hockey India) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for Asian hockey, the Chinese Taipei men's team landed in Bihar on Wednesday to partake in the Hero Men's Asia Cup 2025, held in Rajgir's iconic hockey arena from August 29 to September 7. This is Chinese Taipei's second appearance, following their 2013 debut, reflecting their evolving commitment to hockey.

Sitting 38th in the FIH World Rankings, Chinese Taipei faces a formidable Pool B lineup, including defending champions Korea, Bangladesh, and Malaysia. Their journey begins with Korea on August 29, followed by Bangladesh and Malaysia. Team captain Chun-Yu Chang expressed joy at playing in India, where hockey is passionately celebrated, aiming to maximize this rare opportunity.

Similarly, the Bangladesh team, consistent Asia Cup contenders since 1982 and currently ranked 29th, arrived in the early hours of Wednesday. They will kick off the tournament against Malaysia. With all teams now in Rajgir, the event promises thrilling matches and excitement in a city ready to celebrate Asian hockey at its finest. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

