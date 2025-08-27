Left Menu

N Jagadeesan: From IPL Lessons to India's Test Squad

Tamil Nadu's wicketkeeper-batter, N Jagadeesan, credits former teammate Robin Uthappa for shaping his on-field discipline during his IPL stint with Chennai Super Kings. Now, fulfilling his father's dream, Jagadeesan joins India for the fifth Test in England after a stellar Ranji performance.

N Jagadeesan (Photo: jagadeesan_200/Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI
Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper-batter N Jagadeesan, recently named in India's squad for the fifth Test against England in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, unveiled the invaluable lessons learned during his time with IPL giants Chennai Super Kings. Former teammate Robin Uthappa emerged as a pivotal mentor, guiding Jagadeesan beyond just the batting intricacies of the game.

Jagadeesan, who shared the CSK dressing room with stalwarts like MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja, credits Uthappa for instilling a sense of discipline and calm, crucial traits for coping with the adversities of professional cricket. Despite the presence of cricket icons, Uthappa's mentorship stood out, providing him security both as a cricketer and an individual.

Realizing his father's dream, Jagadeesan frames his cherished India jersey following his Test call-up, a remarkable feat backed by a prolific Ranji record. His recent selection highlights a journey marked by unwavering dedication and timely guidance as he becomes a part of India's thrilling six-run victory, though as a reserve player.

(With inputs from agencies.)

