Djokovic's Journey to 25th Major Victory Continues at U.S. Open

In the second round of the U.S. Open, Novak Djokovic showcased resilience by overcoming initial blunders to defeat American qualifier Zachary Svajda, who struggled with a leg injury.

The Serbian champion concluded the match with a powerful overhead smash, marking his 92nd win at the tournament and continuing his pursuit of a record 25th major title.

Svajda started strong but was hampered by an apparent leg injury, as Djokovic raised his game, minimizing errors and capitalizing on crucial break points to clinch the victory.

