Left Menu

Epic Battles and Surprises: US Open Day Four Highlights

Day four of the US Open was packed with high-octane tennis action. Highlights included Novak Djokovic overcoming a slow start to win, Emma Raducanu cruising to the third round, and Jack Draper withdrawing due to injury. Top players, including Jannik Sinner and Coco Gauff, continued to advance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 00:22 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 00:22 IST
Epic Battles and Surprises: US Open Day Four Highlights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The fourth day of the US Open at Flushing Meadows witnessed thrilling tennis encounters as world-class players took to the courts. Jannik Sinner, ranked number one, continued his quest for the title, facing off against Australia's Alexei Popyrin. Meanwhile, fan favorites like Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff also made significant progress in their respective matches.

In a closely watched match, Novak Djokovic, the seventh seed and four-time champion, made a remarkable comeback after losing the first set to defeat Zachary Svajda in four sets, securing his place in the third round. However, the day wasn't without its setbacks, as British fifth seed Jack Draper had to withdraw due to injury.

Emma Raducanu, the former champion, showcased her serve prowess, progressing to the third round with a decisive win over Janice Tjen. The US Open continued to deliver captivating moments, affirming its status as a highlight in the tennis calendar.

TRENDING

1
Epic Battles and Surprises: US Open Day Four Highlights

Epic Battles and Surprises: US Open Day Four Highlights

 Global
2
Justice, Transparency, and Dissent: The Supreme Court's Internal Debate

Justice, Transparency, and Dissent: The Supreme Court's Internal Debate

 India
3
Tragedy Strikes Minneapolis Church: Gunman Targets School Children

Tragedy Strikes Minneapolis Church: Gunman Targets School Children

 United States
4
Duplantis and Moon Shine Bright at Zurich Diamond League Finals

Duplantis and Moon Shine Bright at Zurich Diamond League Finals

 Switzerland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025