Epic Battles and Surprises: US Open Day Four Highlights

The fourth day of the US Open at Flushing Meadows witnessed thrilling tennis encounters as world-class players took to the courts. Jannik Sinner, ranked number one, continued his quest for the title, facing off against Australia's Alexei Popyrin. Meanwhile, fan favorites like Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff also made significant progress in their respective matches.

In a closely watched match, Novak Djokovic, the seventh seed and four-time champion, made a remarkable comeback after losing the first set to defeat Zachary Svajda in four sets, securing his place in the third round. However, the day wasn't without its setbacks, as British fifth seed Jack Draper had to withdraw due to injury.

Emma Raducanu, the former champion, showcased her serve prowess, progressing to the third round with a decisive win over Janice Tjen. The US Open continued to deliver captivating moments, affirming its status as a highlight in the tennis calendar.