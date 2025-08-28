Left Menu

Champions League Draw Reveals Exciting Matchups for Upcoming Season

The Champions League has announced its qualified teams for the league phase, dividing them into four pots. Each team will face two others in their group, competing in both home and away matches. The draw, set in Monaco, is scheduled for Thursday, with games starting mid-September.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Champions League has unveiled the list of teams that have successfully qualified for this season's league phase. Clubs are organized into four pots, determined by their coefficient rankings. Each club is slated to compete against two other teams within their pot, with matches held both at home and away, providing a platform for thrilling clashes.

The projected assignments reveal Pot 1 leaders such as Paris St Germain, Real Madrid, and Manchester City. Meanwhile, Pot 2 comprises contenders including Arsenal and Bayer Leverkusen. As the competition intensifies, Pot 3 sees Tottenham Hotspur and Napoli in the mix, while Pot 4 features sides like FC Copenhagen and Galatasaray.

Cautiously planned to avoid national rivals facing off too early, the draw ensures each country is represented by a maximum of two teams. Monaco is poised to host the league-phase draw this Thursday, preceding the first slated matches between September 16 to 18. The concluding showdown is set for May 30, 2026, at Budapest's Puskas Arena.

