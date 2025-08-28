Kane Saves the Day: Drama Unfolds in German Cup Clash
Harry Kane missed his first Bayern Munich penalty but secured a last-minute winner against Wehen Wiesbaden in the German Cup. Despite struggles, Bayern advanced with Kane's pivotal sixth goal this season. After missed spot kicks and a level comeback, his decisive late header ensured Bayern's progress.
In a dramatic German Cup match, Harry Kane's late heroics saved Bayern Munich from an unexpected exit. After missing a rare penalty, Kane scored in stoppage time, leading Bayern to a 3-2 victory over Wehen Wiesbaden.
Kane, known for his reliability from the spot, saw his pristine record tarnished, having not missed in competitive play for over a year. Despite the setback, he struck early in the game and concluded with a crucial header, marking his sixth goal in three matches.
The match was not without tension as Bayern squandered a two-goal lead, only to reclaim victory through Kane's persistence. As Bayern's players noted, the Cup's early rounds can be fraught with challenges, but a win was the ultimate goal.
ALSO READ
Harry Kane's Dramatic Winner Saves Bayern Munich
Masters to take winners of six national opens and eliminate invitations to PGA Tour fall winners
Grammy Winner Lil Nas X Faces Legal Hurdles in Alleged Police Assault Case
Golf-Masters and British Open to offer more exemptions for national open winners