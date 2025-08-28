Kane Saves the Day: Drama Unfolds in German Cup Clash

In a dramatic German Cup match, Harry Kane's late heroics saved Bayern Munich from an unexpected exit. After missing a rare penalty, Kane scored in stoppage time, leading Bayern to a 3-2 victory over Wehen Wiesbaden.

Kane, known for his reliability from the spot, saw his pristine record tarnished, having not missed in competitive play for over a year. Despite the setback, he struck early in the game and concluded with a crucial header, marking his sixth goal in three matches.

The match was not without tension as Bayern squandered a two-goal lead, only to reclaim victory through Kane's persistence. As Bayern's players noted, the Cup's early rounds can be fraught with challenges, but a win was the ultimate goal.