Left Menu

Kane Saves the Day: Drama Unfolds in German Cup Clash

Harry Kane missed his first Bayern Munich penalty but secured a last-minute winner against Wehen Wiesbaden in the German Cup. Despite struggles, Bayern advanced with Kane's pivotal sixth goal this season. After missed spot kicks and a level comeback, his decisive late header ensured Bayern's progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 03:00 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 03:00 IST
Kane Saves the Day: Drama Unfolds in German Cup Clash
Harry Kane

In a dramatic German Cup match, Harry Kane's late heroics saved Bayern Munich from an unexpected exit. After missing a rare penalty, Kane scored in stoppage time, leading Bayern to a 3-2 victory over Wehen Wiesbaden.

Kane, known for his reliability from the spot, saw his pristine record tarnished, having not missed in competitive play for over a year. Despite the setback, he struck early in the game and concluded with a crucial header, marking his sixth goal in three matches.

The match was not without tension as Bayern squandered a two-goal lead, only to reclaim victory through Kane's persistence. As Bayern's players noted, the Cup's early rounds can be fraught with challenges, but a win was the ultimate goal.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Approves $1.85B F-35 Support Deal for Poland

U.S. Approves $1.85B F-35 Support Deal for Poland

 Global
2
Grimsby Town Upsets Manchester United in Dramatic League Cup Clash

Grimsby Town Upsets Manchester United in Dramatic League Cup Clash

 Global
3
UNSC Poised for Final UNIFIL Extension Amid Regional Tensions

UNSC Poised for Final UNIFIL Extension Amid Regional Tensions

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Drone Strikes Rock Damascus Suburb

Escalating Tensions: Israeli Drone Strikes Rock Damascus Suburb

 Syria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025