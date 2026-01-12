Tragic Passing of Prashant Tamang: Mystery Still Surrounds Indian Idol Winner's Death
The Delhi Police are investigating the death of singer Prashant Tamang, who gained fame as the winner of Indian Idol Season 3. His wife has provided a statement, and further action is pending post-mortem results. The family suspects no foul play, and all angles are being examined.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Police have initiated an investigation into the untimely death of Prashant Tamang, the celebrated winner of Indian Idol Season 3. His grieving wife has already given her statement, as officials await the post-mortem report before deciding on further action.
Tamang's demise was confirmed at a private hospital in Janakpuri, West Delhi. The singer was declared dead on arrival after being brought in by his wife. The authorities are currently examining all possible angles in their inquiry.
Aside from his successful music career, Tamang was also known for his role in the web series Paatal Lok 2. Despite the tragedy, his family does not suspect any foul play, and they await answers following the police inquiry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
