Champions League Kicks Off: Wealth and Diversity Clash on European Stage
The Champions League draw is set with 36 teams, including debut clubs from Cyprus and Kazakhstan. Dominated by top European leagues, the tournament promises increased diversity. AC Milan misses out, leaving Real Madrid with the record 15 titles. UEFA's prize fund surpasses €2.47 billion.
- Country:
- Monaco
The eagerly anticipated Champions League draw, featuring 36 teams, is prepared to unfold in Monaco this Thursday. The tournament boasts increased diversity, introducing debut clubs from locations like Cyprus and Kazakhstan, while maintaining dominance by powerhouse leagues of England, Italy, Spain, Germany, and France.
This season marks a significant evolution in the tournament's format, guaranteeing each team eight games in the opening league phase, up from the previous format's six matches. Notably, England is represented with six clubs, including Tottenham, the Europa League title holder.
The competition comes with substantial financial rewards. UEFA's prize fund for this edition surpasses €2.47 billion, offering the lowest-ranked teams guaranteed earnings upwards of €19.6 million, while the victor is poised to claim a €150 million share of the lucrative pie.
