SA20 Season 4 Auction: Teams Ready for a Million-Dollar Showdown

With over 7.37 million USD at stake and 84 slots to fill, all six SA20 franchises are gearing up for Season 4's Player Auction. Major coaching overhauls and strategic signings mark this season. The auction aims to fortify teams, each eyeing the coveted championship title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 19:05 IST
The remaining purse of all SA20 franchises. (Photo: SA20). Image Credit: ANI
As the SA20 Season 4 Player Auction approaches, anticipation builds among cricket enthusiasts and franchises alike, with a staggering 7.37 million USD up for grabs to fill 84 available slots. Set to unfold in Johannesburg on September 9, all six franchises have meticulously finalized their pre-signings, retained players, and wildcard acquisitions. They can now channel their focus into building 19-player squads with the remaining 2.31 million USD, marking the second-highest salary cap after the IPL.

The Pretoria Capitals, boasting the largest purse of 1.86 million USD, are poised to form a fresh and dynamic squad. Under the leadership of legendary former India captain Sourav Ganguly as head coach, and the local expertise of Shaun Pollock as assistant coach, the team aims to capitalize on their new coaching lineup. Meanwhile, the Durban Super Giants, armed with 1.66 million USD, retain their coaching duo of Lance Klusener and Allan Donald. With stars like Jos Buttler and Sunil Narine already in their ranks, DSG is tactically positioned for the upcoming season.

The Joburg Super Kings, entering the auction with 1.2 million USD, rely on captain Faf du Plessis and a roster including James Vince and Donovan Ferreira. Two-time champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape, still riding on their record purchase of Tristan Stubbs, look to reclaim their title with 1.2 million USD. The Paarl Royals, eager for a finals berth, and champions MI Cape Town, reinvigorating their squad, round out this fiercely competitive auction landscape. Notably, a new regulation mandates each team to include two Under-23 players in their squads, adding youthful energy to the mix.

Marking the start of the action, MI Cape Town will defend their title against Durban's Super Giants at Newlands on December 26, 2025, setting the stage for an exhilarating opener.

(With inputs from agencies.)

