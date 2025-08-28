Left Menu

Sergio Perez's Formula One Comeback with Cadillac Sparks Enthusiasm

Sergio Perez, a former Red Bull driver, is making a comeback to Formula One with Cadillac in 2026. Max Verstappen congratulated his former teammate on securing a seat, expressing happiness for Perez's return. Perez will join Valtteri Bottas in the new team, hoping for a fresh start in the sport.

Zandvoort | Updated: 28-08-2025
In an unexpected turn of events, Sergio Perez, former Red Bull teammate to Max Verstappen, is set to make a significant comeback to Formula One with Cadillac in 2026. Known for his stint at Red Bull from 2021 to 2024, Perez's return was met with congratulatory remarks from Verstappen, who expressed his delight over the Mexican driver's return to the grid.

Verstappen, speaking to reporters ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix, highlighted his happiness for Perez securing a seat with the sport's newest entrants, alongside Valtteri Bottas. Despite a slump in form that led to his exit, Perez now has a chance to revitalize his career with the debuting team.

Perez, a six-time race winner and former runner-up to Verstappen in the 2023 championship, is optimistic about the new opportunities this move presents. Verstappen emphasized that one poor half-season doesn't define a career and encouraged Perez to enjoy his fresh start and rediscover his racing prowess.

