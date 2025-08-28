India's Hockey Team Targets World Cup Qualification in Asia Cup Showdown

As the Indian men's hockey team gears up for the Asia Cup, coach Craig Fulton has emphasized the team's determination to secure a direct qualification for the next year's Hockey World Cup. The team is eager to leave behind their difficulties from the FIH Pro League and a tough tour in Australia.

India, beginning their campaign against China on August 29, has a rich history in the tournament, having clinched the title thrice and finishing as runners-up five times. Fulton expressed confidence in their preparations and underscored the crucial improvements needed in their game strategy, especially in finishing and defence.

With the Asia Cup termed as the 'flagship event of the year,' Indian hockey aims for a big prize by advancing through the revamped Super 4s format, focusing on one match at a time to achieve their World Cup qualification objectives.