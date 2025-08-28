Inaugural Bhogeswar Baruah National Sports Award Unveiled in Assam

The Assam Olympic Association (AOA) has introduced the Bhogeswar Baruah National Sports Award, a tribute to the state's celebrated athlete Bhogeswar Baruah, who made history by winning a gold medal at the 1966 Asian Games. The award launch took place in Guwahati, marking a significant moment in Assam's sports narrative.

The ceremony witnessed the presence of Assam Sports Minister Nandita Gorlosa, renowned boxer Ankushita Bodo, and AOA General Secretary Lakhya Konwar. Scheduled for its inaugural presentation on September 3, the award intends to recognize and celebrate sporting excellence while looking to inspire young athletes to aim for higher accolades.

In a symbolic gesture, Sarusajai Stadium will be renamed in Bhogeswar Baruah's honor, reflecting the state's commitment to preserve his legacy. Indian athletics legend P.T. Usha is among the distinguished guests expected to grace the award ceremony. The award, recognizing talent across six categories, embodies Assam's dedication to fostering a culture of sports excellence.

