Left Menu

Mangaluru Dragons Clinch Maharaja Trophy with Rain-Intervened Victory

The Mangaluru Dragons emerged as champions of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025, defeating the Hubli Tigers by eight wickets using the VJD method. Rain halted play with the Dragons at 85/2 in 10.4 overs, 15 runs ahead of the target score. Sharath BR top-scored with 49 runs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 23:53 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 23:53 IST
Mangaluru Dragons Clinch Maharaja Trophy with Rain-Intervened Victory
Shrijith KL. (Photo: KSCA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Mangaluru Dragons have been declared winners of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025, triumphing over the Hubli Tigers by eight wickets according to the VJD method. This victory came as rain interrupted play during the final at the Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar Stadium on Thursday.

The Dragons were effectively in command with a score of 85/2 in 10.4 overs when the weather intervened, leaving them 15 runs ahead of the adjusted target while chasing a total of 155. Earlier, the Hubli Tigers had set a competitive score of 154/8, thanks to Krishnan Shrijith's 52-run contribution.

The Mangaluru Dragons opened their innings with aggressive batting from Lochan Gowda and Sharath BR. A couple of crucial wickets and persistent rain failed to dampen their momentum, as they secured the win by allowance of the VJD method, affirming their superiority in the championship.

TRENDING

1
Neeraj Chopra finishes second in Diamond League Finals men's javelin event in Zurich.

Neeraj Chopra finishes second in Diamond League Finals men's javelin event i...

 Global
2
Tragic Demise Sparks NHRC Probe in Jaipur

Tragic Demise Sparks NHRC Probe in Jaipur

 India
3
CDC Leadership Turmoil: Vaccine Policy Shake-Up Sparks Major Resignations

CDC Leadership Turmoil: Vaccine Policy Shake-Up Sparks Major Resignations

 Global
4
Dollar Dips as Fed Rate Cut Anticipation Grows Amid Legal and Political Tensions

Dollar Dips as Fed Rate Cut Anticipation Grows Amid Legal and Political Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025