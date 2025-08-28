Mangaluru Dragons Clinch Maharaja Trophy with Rain-Intervened Victory

The Mangaluru Dragons have been declared winners of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025, triumphing over the Hubli Tigers by eight wickets according to the VJD method. This victory came as rain interrupted play during the final at the Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar Stadium on Thursday.

The Dragons were effectively in command with a score of 85/2 in 10.4 overs when the weather intervened, leaving them 15 runs ahead of the adjusted target while chasing a total of 155. Earlier, the Hubli Tigers had set a competitive score of 154/8, thanks to Krishnan Shrijith's 52-run contribution.

The Mangaluru Dragons opened their innings with aggressive batting from Lochan Gowda and Sharath BR. A couple of crucial wickets and persistent rain failed to dampen their momentum, as they secured the win by allowance of the VJD method, affirming their superiority in the championship.