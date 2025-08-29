Left Menu

Nestory Irankunda Leads Revamped Socceroos Squad for 'Soccer Ashes'

Australia has recalled teenage winger Nestory Irankunda to the Socceroos for the 'Soccer Ashes' series against New Zealand. This follows his transition to Watford from Bayern Munich. Coach Tony Popovic included several debutants while omitting veteran Mat Ryan and captain Jackson Irvine due to recent form and injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 09:25 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 09:25 IST
Australia's teenage football prodigy Nestory Irankunda makes a headline-worthy return to the Socceroos, marking his re-entry after nearly a year. As Coach Tony Popovic steers the team towards the 'Soccer Ashes' series against New Zealand, seven newcomers grace the squad.

Irankunda, having switched European allegiances from Bayern Munich to Watford, finds fresh opportunity after a stint of formative experiences. Popovic acknowledged his rapid maturation since his previous exclusion under his tutelage, praising Irankunda's development last year in Europe.

Absent from the lineup are long-time goalkeeper Mat Ryan due to limited playtime in recent months and captain Jackson Irvine, sidelined by a foot rehabilitation. Popovic, confident in Ryan's potential return, now turns to a blend of promising youth and seasoned recallees for the upcoming friendlies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

