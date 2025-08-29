Left Menu

India Poised for Dominance in Men's Asia Cup 2025

Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh expressed confidence in Team India's prospects for the Men's Asia Cup 2025, predicting World Cup qualification. India has a strong history in the tournament and will start their campaign against China. The winners secure a direct berth to the 2026 World Cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 10:10 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 10:10 IST
Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As the Men's Asia Cup 2025 approaches, Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh has voiced his strong confidence in Team India's capability to secure qualification for the Hockey World Cup. Singh stated that India faces no significant competition in the upcoming event.

Team India is set to commence its Asia Cup campaign against China on August 29. Historically, the nation has been a formidable force in the tournament, claiming victory three times and finishing as runners-up on five occasions. This year, India is in Pool A with Japan, China, and Kazakhstan.

The quadrennial Asia Cup, serving as a qualifier for the 2026 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup in the Netherlands and Belgium, sees eight teams divided into two groups. With the top two from each group advancing to the Super 4s, the final showdown is slated for September 7.

