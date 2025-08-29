India Poised for Dominance in Men's Asia Cup 2025

As the Men's Asia Cup 2025 approaches, Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh has voiced his strong confidence in Team India's capability to secure qualification for the Hockey World Cup. Singh stated that India faces no significant competition in the upcoming event.

Team India is set to commence its Asia Cup campaign against China on August 29. Historically, the nation has been a formidable force in the tournament, claiming victory three times and finishing as runners-up on five occasions. This year, India is in Pool A with Japan, China, and Kazakhstan.

The quadrennial Asia Cup, serving as a qualifier for the 2026 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup in the Netherlands and Belgium, sees eight teams divided into two groups. With the top two from each group advancing to the Super 4s, the final showdown is slated for September 7.