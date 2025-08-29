Neeraj Chopra's Determination Amidst a Challenging Diamond League Finale

Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra admitted his timing was off at the Diamond League Finals, where he came second. Despite the setback, he remains hopeful of regaining form at the upcoming World Championships in Tokyo, where he is the reigning champion.

The two-time Olympic medallist ended up as runner-up in the Diamond League Finale for the third consecutive time, while Germany's Julian Weber seized his first title with two exceptional 90m-plus throws.

Chopra had a rocky start, lying third until the fifth round, before a final throw of 85.01m pushed him to second place. Despite dealing with a long-term groin injury, Chopra is optimistic about fine-tuning his performance.

