Left Menu

Nagaland Celebrates Sporting Excellence Amid New Policy Plans

Nagaland honored 151 athletes for their achievements at various levels on National Sports Day. The state is drafting a new sports policy to enhance their ecosystem. Infrastructure is improving, but economic challenges remain. The government urges collaboration with private sectors for a sustainable future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 29-08-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 16:30 IST
Nagaland Celebrates Sporting Excellence Amid New Policy Plans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On National Sports Day, Nagaland celebrated the achievements of 151 athletes who have excelled in sports at Northeast, national, and international levels. The event underscored the state's commitment to developing its sporting infrastructure.

Advisor for Youth Resources and Sports, S Keoshu Yimkhiung, announced a forthcoming sports policy aligned with 'Khelo Bharat Niti 2025', aimed at strengthening the sports ecosystem and addressing athletes' needs. He emphasized the ongoing improvement of sports facilities across the state's 17 districts.

Director General of Police Rupin Sharma spoke about the challenges of pursuing sports professionally in Nagaland, focusing on the need for private sponsorships and better integration of athletes in roles like referees and coaches. He called for stronger collaboration between government and private stakeholders to ensure a sustainable sporting environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Tensions Flare Between France and Russia Over Macron's Remarks

Diplomatic Tensions Flare Between France and Russia Over Macron's Remarks

 Russia
2
Tragic Theft Incident Sparks Protests in Jamshedpur

Tragic Theft Incident Sparks Protests in Jamshedpur

 India
3
India's Economy Surges Amid Tariff Challenges

India's Economy Surges Amid Tariff Challenges

 Global
4
Conocarpus Crisis: A Growing Threat to India's Ecosystems and Public Health

Conocarpus Crisis: A Growing Threat to India's Ecosystems and Public Health

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025