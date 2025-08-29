Nagaland Celebrates Sporting Excellence Amid New Policy Plans

On National Sports Day, Nagaland celebrated the achievements of 151 athletes who have excelled in sports at Northeast, national, and international levels. The event underscored the state's commitment to developing its sporting infrastructure.

Advisor for Youth Resources and Sports, S Keoshu Yimkhiung, announced a forthcoming sports policy aligned with 'Khelo Bharat Niti 2025', aimed at strengthening the sports ecosystem and addressing athletes' needs. He emphasized the ongoing improvement of sports facilities across the state's 17 districts.

Director General of Police Rupin Sharma spoke about the challenges of pursuing sports professionally in Nagaland, focusing on the need for private sponsorships and better integration of athletes in roles like referees and coaches. He called for stronger collaboration between government and private stakeholders to ensure a sustainable sporting environment.

