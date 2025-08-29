Pacer Aditya Thakare Puts Central Zone in Commanding Position
Pacer Aditya Thakare's impressive three-wicket haul placed Central Zone in control against North East on the second day of the Duleep Trophy semi-final, reducing the latter to 168 for 7 following Central's formidable 532 for 4. Central holds a 364-run lead, with power-packed performances from key players solidifying their position.
Central Zone's Pacer Aditya Thakare delivered a game-changing performance by taking three wickets in three overs, helping position his team solidly in the Duleep Trophy semi-final against North East.
On the second day, Central reduced North East to a precarious 168 for 7, after posting an imposing 532 for 4 in their initial innings, thanks in part to Danish Malewar's double century.
With North East trailing by 364 runs, Central has tightened their grasp, maintaining control of the match partially through Harsh Dubey's crucial wickets and Rajat Patidar's steady captaincy.
