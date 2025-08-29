Meghalaya Bolsters Sporting Talent on National Sports Day

On National Sports Day, the Meghalaya government paid tribute to 136 athletes and 22 coaches who took part in the 6th Meghalaya Games. The event was marked by the distribution of cheques worth Rs 45 lakh to 103 beneficiaries of the YESS Meghalaya initiative, demonstrating the state's commitment to sporting excellence.

Sports Minister Shakliar Warjri, during his keynote address in Shillong, unveiled the 'Megha Fit' initiative, which will receive an initial investment of over Rs 20 lakh. He also revealed an ambitious plan for a Rs 100 crore investment to establish sports hostel facilities, aimed at nurturing the area's budding talent in preparation for future Olympic events.

The celebrations were echoed in Tura by Additional Deputy Commissioner Nipon Hajong, who highlighted sports' role in unity and development. The successful conduct of the Meghalaya Games, Warjri noted, underscores the state's evolving sporting culture, encouraging young athletes to embrace opportunities and government support.

