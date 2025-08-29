Left Menu

Meghalaya Bolsters Sporting Talent on National Sports Day

The Meghalaya government celebrated National Sports Day by honoring 136 athletes and 22 coaches. Cheques totaling Rs 45 lakh were distributed among beneficiaries of the YESS Meghalaya initiative. Minister Shakliar Warjri announced projects including 'Megha Fit' and plans for sports hostels with Rs 100 crore funding.

Meghalaya Bolsters Sporting Talent on National Sports Day
  • Country:
  • India

On National Sports Day, the Meghalaya government paid tribute to 136 athletes and 22 coaches who took part in the 6th Meghalaya Games. The event was marked by the distribution of cheques worth Rs 45 lakh to 103 beneficiaries of the YESS Meghalaya initiative, demonstrating the state's commitment to sporting excellence.

Sports Minister Shakliar Warjri, during his keynote address in Shillong, unveiled the 'Megha Fit' initiative, which will receive an initial investment of over Rs 20 lakh. He also revealed an ambitious plan for a Rs 100 crore investment to establish sports hostel facilities, aimed at nurturing the area's budding talent in preparation for future Olympic events.

The celebrations were echoed in Tura by Additional Deputy Commissioner Nipon Hajong, who highlighted sports' role in unity and development. The successful conduct of the Meghalaya Games, Warjri noted, underscores the state's evolving sporting culture, encouraging young athletes to embrace opportunities and government support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

