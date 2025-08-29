India's Youth Boxers Shine with 26 Medals at Xinjiang Gala

Indian boxers delivered a striking performance at the Belt and Road International Youth Boxing Gala in Xinjiang, China, amassing a total of 26 medals across various age categories including Under-17, Under-19, and Under-23. With a powerful presence, the Indian contingent, particularly the girls' team, dominated the event.

Five female pugilists, namely Laxmi, Radhamani, Harnoor, Jyoti, and Anshika, secured gold medals, showcasing their exceptional skills and resilience. Chandrika achieved a commendable silver, highlighting the strength of the Indian team. The boys also performed admirably, securing two golds, two silvers, and multiple bronzes.

The successful participation was a product of careful selection and preparation, with the Indian team handpicked from national champions and supported adequately by coaches and staff. This underlines a significant stride for Indian youth boxing on the international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)