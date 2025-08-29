Europa League Draw Sparks High-Stakes Rematches and Exciting Clashes

The Friday draw for the Europa League has set the stage for a thrilling series of matches, reinstating two iconic European Cup final rematches, and bringing Israeli club Maccabi Tel-Aviv to Germany for their games. The tournament promises high stakes and riveting football action across Europe's most prestigious grounds.

Notable fixtures include Feyenoord facing Celtic, and Nottingham Forest hosting Malmo, a team with rich historical ties. Maccabi Tel-Aviv will play away matches in Germany against Stuttgart and Freiburg, reflecting UEFA's ongoing arrangements for Israeli clubs due to security concerns related to the Gaza conflict.

The Europa League's single-standings format and its lucrative prize fund of 565 million euros provide additional excitement. With only the top eight teams guaranteed advancement to the round of 16, and a crowded field of clubs with Champions League pedigree contending, fans are set for an unforgettable season.

(With inputs from agencies.)