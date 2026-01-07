Nottingham Forest Stuns West Ham in Crucial Victory

Nottingham Forest delivered a significant blow to West Ham on Tuesday with a 2-1 victory, placing former manager Nuno Espirito Santo under scrutiny. This win, sealed by Morgan Gibbs-White's decisive penalty in the 89th minute, is vital for Forest as the team battles to stay in the Premier League.

With this result, Forest now sits seven points above the relegation danger and extends West Ham's winless run to 10 league matches, igniting speculation over Nuno's future at the club. Nuno, previously dismissed by Forest earlier this season, has struggled to steer West Ham since his appointment.

Despite Murillo's own goal giving West Ham an early advantage, Nicolas Dominguez equalized in the second half. The decisive moment came when VAR awarded a penalty after goalkeeper Alphonse Areola collided with Gibbs-White, who bravely converted the chance despite an injury scare, marking his sixth goal of the season.