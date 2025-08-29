Norris Triumphs in Dutch GP Practice Amid High Stakes Competition

ZANDVOORT, Netherlands, Aug 29 (Reuters) - McLaren's Lando Norris set the pace at the Dutch Grand Prix, clinching the top spot in both practice sessions. The Briton warned his teammate, Oscar Piastri, and other competitors, with only nine points separating the McLaren drivers in the championship.

The practice sessions were tumultuous, beginning with a wet surface and multiple red flags. Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso edged out Piastri for second in the second session. Mercedes' George Russell and the home hero Max Verstappen showed strong performances, with Verstappen improving from sixth to fifth.

Incidents were rife, with Lance Stroll crashing into a wall due to a lock-up, and Alex Albon damaging his car on turn one. Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton experienced spins in both sessions but recovered to secure sixth place. As the competition heats up, the final 10 races promise a thrilling finish.

(With inputs from agencies.)