Italian Swimmers in Turbulent Waters: Shoplifting Incident at Singapore Airport

Two Italian swimmers, Benedetta Pilato and Chiara Tarantino, faced an unexpected incident when they were detained for shoplifting at Singapore airport. The Italian embassy intervened, leading to their release. The swimmers expressed regret, emphasizing their commitment to sportsmanship and honesty, while reflecting on lessons learned from the experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 29-08-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 21:08 IST
Two Italian swimmers found themselves in unexpected trouble as they were detained for shoplifting at Singapore's airport, following their return from the world championships in Singapore. Benedetta Pilato, a bronze medalist in the 50-meter breaststroke, and Chiara Tarantino were eventually released due to intervention from the Italian embassy, according to a statement from the Italian swimming federation.

Reports indicated that Tarantino had placed stolen items into Pilato's suitcase, which led to the incident that occurred after their vacation in Bali. Pilato, who won gold at the 2022 worlds, shared her experience on Instagram, emphasizing her cooperation with local authorities and her commitment to integrity and sportsmanship.

Pilato expressed gratitude for the support she received, acknowledging the challenging nature of the incident. Tarantino, a bronze medalist in the mixed 4x100 free relay at the 2021 European championships, had yet to comment. The Italian swimming federation condemned the incident but plans to assess the matter further.

