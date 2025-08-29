Fiorentina and Crystal Palace Headline Conference League Saga Amidst Political Tensions
The UEFA Conference League draw positions Fiorentina as a top contender after past losses, while Crystal Palace enters amid legal disputes. Political tensions affect team separations. Teams compete for the 285 million euros prize pool, with the top eight progressing to March's round of 16.
In an eventful draw for the UEFA Conference League, Fiorentina emerges as a top contender, ready to overcome past disappointments. The Italian club, having been a two-time beaten finalist, faces rivals including Mainz and Dynamo Kyiv.
Crystal Palace joins the tournament reluctantly, following a legal battle over ownership rules that saw them demoted from the Europa League. Owned by American businessman John Textor, Lyon remains in the higher-tiered league, sparking debates on fairness.
Political tensions also play a role in the draw, as UEFA navigates complex geographic rivalries. Teams aim for a share of the 285 million euros prize pool, vying for advancement to the coveted round of 16 in March.
