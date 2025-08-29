Fiorentina and Crystal Palace Headline Conference League Saga Amidst Political Tensions

In an eventful draw for the UEFA Conference League, Fiorentina emerges as a top contender, ready to overcome past disappointments. The Italian club, having been a two-time beaten finalist, faces rivals including Mainz and Dynamo Kyiv.

Crystal Palace joins the tournament reluctantly, following a legal battle over ownership rules that saw them demoted from the Europa League. Owned by American businessman John Textor, Lyon remains in the higher-tiered league, sparking debates on fairness.

Political tensions also play a role in the draw, as UEFA navigates complex geographic rivalries. Teams aim for a share of the 285 million euros prize pool, vying for advancement to the coveted round of 16 in March.

(With inputs from agencies.)