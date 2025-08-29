Rising Stars in Azzurri Squad as Italy Eyes World Cup Glory

Gennaro Gattuso, Italy's newly appointed manager, announced a fresh squad infused with young talent as the national team prepares for crucial World Cup qualifiers. Uncapped 18-year-old Giovanni Leoni, recently signed by Liverpool, is among the standout selections.

Italy, previously absent from the last two World Cups, currently sits third in Group I. With a 3-0 defeat by Norway, which triggered Spalletti's dismissal, and a victorious 2-0 match over Moldova, the Azzurri are eager to secure victories against Estonia and Israel.

Among the noteworthy inclusions is Gianluigi Donnarumma, despite facing challenges at Paris St Germain. Italy's squad blends seasoned players and emerging talents like Inter Milan striker Francesco Pio Esposito, aiming to rejuvenate their World Cup aspirations.

(With inputs from agencies.)