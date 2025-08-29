Left Menu

Rising Stars in Azzurri Squad as Italy Eyes World Cup Glory

Italy's coach, Gennaro Gattuso, has named his first squad for the World Cup qualifiers, including promising young players like Giovanni Leoni and Francesco Pio Esposito. Italy, aiming to bounce back from previous disappointments, will face Estonia and Israel in upcoming matches. Key players like Gianluigi Donnarumma are included despite club-level challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 23:38 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 23:38 IST
Rising Stars in Azzurri Squad as Italy Eyes World Cup Glory

Gennaro Gattuso, Italy's newly appointed manager, announced a fresh squad infused with young talent as the national team prepares for crucial World Cup qualifiers. Uncapped 18-year-old Giovanni Leoni, recently signed by Liverpool, is among the standout selections.

Italy, previously absent from the last two World Cups, currently sits third in Group I. With a 3-0 defeat by Norway, which triggered Spalletti's dismissal, and a victorious 2-0 match over Moldova, the Azzurri are eager to secure victories against Estonia and Israel.

Among the noteworthy inclusions is Gianluigi Donnarumma, despite facing challenges at Paris St Germain. Italy's squad blends seasoned players and emerging talents like Inter Milan striker Francesco Pio Esposito, aiming to rejuvenate their World Cup aspirations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Maratha Agitation Intensifies: Protesters Camp Out in Mumbai

Maratha Agitation Intensifies: Protesters Camp Out in Mumbai

 India
2
Maratha Quota Stir: A Night at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus

Maratha Quota Stir: A Night at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus

 India
3
Market Turbulence: AI Stocks Plummet Amid Tariff Woes

Market Turbulence: AI Stocks Plummet Amid Tariff Woes

 Global
4
Trump Ends Kamala Harris' Extended Secret Service Protection Amid Political Tensions

Trump Ends Kamala Harris' Extended Secret Service Protection Amid Political ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025