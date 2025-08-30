Love and Tennis: Proposal Steals the Spotlight at U.S. Open

A memorable moment unfolded at the U.S. Open when a fan proposed during Aryna Sabalenka's match against Leylah Fernandez.

The proposal inside Louis Armstrong Stadium captivated the crowd, including No. 1 seed Sabalenka, who was in the throes of her victorious third-round match.

Fans erupted in cheers as the man got down on one knee, prompting an emotional 'yes' from the woman beside him, creating an unforgettable tennis moment.

