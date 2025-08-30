Love and Tennis: Proposal Steals the Spotlight at U.S. Open
During Aryna Sabalenka's third-round victory at the U.S. Open, a fan proposed at the stands inside Louis Armstrong Stadium. The romantic gesture, marked by cheers and smiles, captivated the crowd, including Sabalenka. Amid her focus on the game, she wished the newly engaged couple a happy marriage.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 30-08-2025 11:58 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 11:58 IST
A memorable moment unfolded at the U.S. Open when a fan proposed during Aryna Sabalenka's match against Leylah Fernandez.
The proposal inside Louis Armstrong Stadium captivated the crowd, including No. 1 seed Sabalenka, who was in the throes of her victorious third-round match.
Fans erupted in cheers as the man got down on one knee, prompting an emotional 'yes' from the woman beside him, creating an unforgettable tennis moment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement