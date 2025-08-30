Left Menu

AC Milan's Strategic Signing: Dribble Maestro Christopher Nkunku Joins from Chelsea

AC Milan has signed Christopher Nkunku from Chelsea for 37 million euros. The French player, known for his speed and dribbling, has signed a five-year contract with Milan. Nkunku previously played for Leipzig and Chelsea, scoring 18 goals in 62 matches for the latter. He is expected to boost Milan's attack.

Christopher Nkunku
  • Country:
  • Italy

AC Milan has strategically bolstered its attacking options by signing Christopher Nkunku from Chelsea for a reported 37 million euros. The French dribbling expert has inked a five-year contract, according to a statement from the Italian club, although specific financial details were not disclosed.

Nkunku, a Paris Saint-Germain youth product, has showcased his talent at Leipzig and Chelsea, where he netted 18 goals across 62 appearances. His pivotal extra-time goal against Benfica played a key role in Chelsea's successful Club World Cup run.

The 27-year-old is highly valued for his one-on-one proficiency and speed, attributes AC Milan will rely on to enhance their attacking prowess. Despite his six-year Chelsea contract signed in 2023, competition for his position led to his move, as stated by Chelsea's manager Enzo Maresca. Nkunku has earned 14 caps for France.

