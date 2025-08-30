Indian Shuttlers Shine: Thrilling Upsets and Victories at Sushant Chipalkatti Grand Prix

Indian badminton stars showcased their prowess at the Sushant Chipalkatti India Junior International Grand Prix, with notable upsets and victories.

Diksha Sudhakar's stellar performance saw her defeat ninth seed Pimchanok Sutthiviriyakul to secure a semifinal spot, while Dianka Waldia triumphed over compatriot Rishika Nandi.

In mixed doubles, Bornil Aakash Changmai and Zenith Abbigail upset the top seed, while Lalramsanga and Taarini Suri advanced to the finals, promising a gold for India.

