Indian Shuttlers Shine: Thrilling Upsets and Victories at Sushant Chipalkatti Grand Prix

Indian players Diksha Sudhakar, Dianka Waldia, and others delivered stunning performances at the Sushant Chipalkatti India Junior International Grand Prix, securing semifinals and finals spots across different categories. The mixed doubles final promises an all-India matchup, ensuring a gold medal for the hosts. Notable wins include upsets over higher-seeded players.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 30-08-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 21:38 IST
Indian Shuttlers Shine: Thrilling Upsets and Victories at Sushant Chipalkatti Grand Prix
  Country:
  • India

Indian badminton stars showcased their prowess at the Sushant Chipalkatti India Junior International Grand Prix, with notable upsets and victories.

Diksha Sudhakar's stellar performance saw her defeat ninth seed Pimchanok Sutthiviriyakul to secure a semifinal spot, while Dianka Waldia triumphed over compatriot Rishika Nandi.

In mixed doubles, Bornil Aakash Changmai and Zenith Abbigail upset the top seed, while Lalramsanga and Taarini Suri advanced to the finals, promising a gold for India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

