Indian Shuttlers Shine: Thrilling Upsets and Victories at Sushant Chipalkatti Grand Prix
Indian players Diksha Sudhakar, Dianka Waldia, and others delivered stunning performances at the Sushant Chipalkatti India Junior International Grand Prix, securing semifinals and finals spots across different categories. The mixed doubles final promises an all-India matchup, ensuring a gold medal for the hosts. Notable wins include upsets over higher-seeded players.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 30-08-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 21:38 IST
- Country:
- India
Indian badminton stars showcased their prowess at the Sushant Chipalkatti India Junior International Grand Prix, with notable upsets and victories.
Diksha Sudhakar's stellar performance saw her defeat ninth seed Pimchanok Sutthiviriyakul to secure a semifinal spot, while Dianka Waldia triumphed over compatriot Rishika Nandi.
In mixed doubles, Bornil Aakash Changmai and Zenith Abbigail upset the top seed, while Lalramsanga and Taarini Suri advanced to the finals, promising a gold for India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- badminton
- India
- Grand Prix
- Diksha Sudhakar
- victory
- mixed doubles
- shuttler
- semifinals
- upset
- finals
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Dramatic Victory for Amorim as Man United Secures Stoppage-Time Win
Jasper Philipsen's Thrilling Sprint Victory in Vuelta a Espana Stage Eight
Controversial Calls Propel Chelsea to Victory Over Fulham
Central Zone on the Brink of Victory in Duleep Trophy
Sabalenka Aims for Consecutive U.S. Open Titles with Victory Over Fernandez