Jasper Philipsen Triumphs in Stage Eight of Vuelta a Espana

Jasper Philipsen of the Alpecin–Deceuninck team sprinted to a remarkable victory in stage eight of the Vuelta a Espana, held on Saturday. Philipsen narrowly beat Italian rider Elia Viviani and British cyclist Ethan Vernon in a thrilling photo-finish.

Throughout the 163km flat ride from Monzon to Zaragoza, Viviani's Lotto teammates sought to position him for the win. However, Philipsen, who also secured victory in the first stage, managed to outpace his competitors in the final moments to cross the finish line first.

Currently, Norwegian cyclist Torstein Traeen of Bahrain Victorious retains the red jersey, maintaining a lead of two minutes and 33 seconds over Jonas Vingegaard from Visma-Lease a Bike in the general classification. Notably, Britain's Oliver Knight of Cofidis withdrew from the race due to illness, and George Bennett of Israel Premier Tech also abandoned the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)