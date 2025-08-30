Left Menu

Fernandes' Late Drama Lifts Spirits at Old Trafford Amid Premier League Shake-Ups

Bruno Fernandes secured a dramatic victory for Manchester United with a stoppage-time penalty against Burnley, easing pressure on manager Ruben Amorim. Meanwhile, Chelsea topped the Premier League with a win over Fulham, and Tottenham faced a defeat under their new manager. Everton and Sunderland also celebrated crucial victories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-08-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 22:57 IST
In a thrilling match, Bruno Fernandes delivered a decisive penalty in stoppage time, allowing Manchester United to snatch a 3-2 victory over Burnley. This crucial win helped ease mounting pressure on United's manager, Ruben Amorim, following their recent struggles.

Chelsea took advantage of their home advantage to record a 2-0 win over Fulham, placing them at the top of the Premier League. Tottenham, on the other hand, faced disappointment as they suffered a narrow defeat against Bournemouth, marking their first significant setback under new manager Thomas Frank.

Elsewhere, Everton earned a 3-2 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers with key performances from Jack Grealish, while Sunderland continued their promising form by defeating Brentford. The weekend's results set up an exciting remainder of the season with key matches still to unfold.

