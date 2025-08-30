Fernandes' Late Drama Lifts Spirits at Old Trafford Amid Premier League Shake-Ups

In a thrilling match, Bruno Fernandes delivered a decisive penalty in stoppage time, allowing Manchester United to snatch a 3-2 victory over Burnley. This crucial win helped ease mounting pressure on United's manager, Ruben Amorim, following their recent struggles.

Chelsea took advantage of their home advantage to record a 2-0 win over Fulham, placing them at the top of the Premier League. Tottenham, on the other hand, faced disappointment as they suffered a narrow defeat against Bournemouth, marking their first significant setback under new manager Thomas Frank.

Elsewhere, Everton earned a 3-2 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers with key performances from Jack Grealish, while Sunderland continued their promising form by defeating Brentford. The weekend's results set up an exciting remainder of the season with key matches still to unfold.

