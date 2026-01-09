Tottenham's Cristian Romero Faces Suspension After Heated Exchange

Tottenham Hotspur's captain, Cristian Romero, has been hit with a one-match suspension following an on-field altercation during a recent clash with Liverpool, according to the FA's announcement on Friday. His actions, deemed 'improper,' have also resulted in a significant fine.

The defender, who was sent off after receiving a second yellow card for kicking out at Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate, failed to leave the field immediately and instead engaged in a heated exchange with the referee. An independent regulatory commission has confirmed both the suspension and the £50,000 fine after a prompt hearing.

Romero, having already missed Tottenham's win against Crystal Palace due to an automatic suspension, will now face an additional match on the sidelines. With Spurs struggling in the league table, Romero expressed regret to fans via social media, while management characterized the event as a youthful error from the team leader. Tottenham is set to face Aston Villa in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.

