Ogier Takes Command in Dramatic Rally of Paraguay

Toyota's Sebastien Ogier capitalized on a setback for teammate Kalle Rovanpera to seize the lead at the Rally of Paraguay. The French driver holds a 10.3-second edge over Hyundai's Adrien Fourmaux heading into the event's final day.

Rovanpera had been leading overnight but hit misfortune with a puncture during Saturday's penultimate stage, dropping him to sixth place. Despite the shift, Ogier expressed regret over surpassing his teammate in such a manner.

The Encarnacion-based gravel rally concludes on Sunday, with Ogier pursuing an unexpected ninth world title. Meanwhile, Toyota's Elfyn Evans occupies third, narrowly ahead of Hyundai's Ott Tanak, who is 2.5 seconds behind after facing his own challenges on the longest stage.

