Toyota Triumphs: Al-Attiyah Leads Daring Dakar Rally Stage

Toyota drivers showcased their prowess in the second stage of the Dakar Rally, capturing the top five positions on Monday. Nasser Al-Attiyah emerged as the leader of the car standings for the Dacia Sandriders team, despite finishing only eighth in the 400km special stage from Yanbu to Al-Ula on the Red Sea coast of Saudi Arabia. Al-Attiyah, now a five-time Dakar winner, took a modest lead over Toyota's Seth Quintero.

American driver Seth Quintero claimed the stage victory, finishing one minute and 42 seconds ahead of last year's overall runner-up, Henk Lategan of South Africa. Meanwhile, Yazeed Al-Rajhi of Saudi Arabia secured a commendable third place for the Japanese manufacturer's Overdrive customer team, despite losing significant time earlier in the rally. Other notable mentions include Australian Toby Price, who finished fourth, and Portuguese competitor Joao Ferreira, securing fifth in another Toyota Hilux T1+.

Highlighting the fierce competition, the top seven positions were separated by less than three minutes, with multiple manufacturers making their mark. As the rally continues through Saudi Arabia, participants prepare for a grueling 422km stage on Tuesday that loops back to Al-Ula, navigating the challenging desert terrain.

