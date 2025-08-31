Four Indian Javelin Stars to Spearhead Revolution at World Championships

India is making history by sending four men's javelin throwers to the upcoming World Championships in Tokyo, showcasing the country's rapid ascension in international athletics. Leading this formidable team is Neeraj Chopra, a two-time Olympic medallist whose achievements have inspired a new generation of athletes.

Joining Chopra are three promising talents: Sachin Yadav, Yashvir Singh, and Rohit Yadav, with Rohit making a late entry after a withdrawal reshuffled the competition rankings. This marks a significant achievement for Indian athletics, having secured the maximum entry of four competitors in a single event.

While Chopra easily cleared the qualifying mark, the other three gained entry through their global rankings, demonstrating the depth of talent in India. The Athletics Federation of India expressed optimism for another historic finals appearance, following the impressive performances of Indian athletes in previous editions.