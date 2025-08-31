Four Indian Javelin Stars to Spearhead Revolution at World Championships
India is sending four men's javelin throwers, led by Neeraj Chopra, to the World Championships in Tokyo, marking a historic milestone. Sachin Yadav, Yashvir Singh, and Rohit Yadav complete the formidable squad. The championships will see India's continued rise in the global athletic arena.
- Country:
- India
India is making history by sending four men's javelin throwers to the upcoming World Championships in Tokyo, showcasing the country's rapid ascension in international athletics. Leading this formidable team is Neeraj Chopra, a two-time Olympic medallist whose achievements have inspired a new generation of athletes.
Joining Chopra are three promising talents: Sachin Yadav, Yashvir Singh, and Rohit Yadav, with Rohit making a late entry after a withdrawal reshuffled the competition rankings. This marks a significant achievement for Indian athletics, having secured the maximum entry of four competitors in a single event.
While Chopra easily cleared the qualifying mark, the other three gained entry through their global rankings, demonstrating the depth of talent in India. The Athletics Federation of India expressed optimism for another historic finals appearance, following the impressive performances of Indian athletes in previous editions.
ALSO READ
Chopra's Upcoming Clash with Weber: A Battle of Titans in Tokyo
India and Japan can make a significant contribution to development of Global South, especially Africa: PM Modi in Tokyo.
India and Japan will together shape Asian Century for stability, growth and prosperity: PM Modi in Tokyo.
Japan's excellence and India's scale can create a perfect partnership: PM Modi at India-Japan Economic Forum in Tokyo.
Very soon, India is going to become third largest economy in the world: PM Modi at India-Japan Economic Forum in Tokyo.