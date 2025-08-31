Left Menu

Oscar Piastri Triumphs at Dutch Grand Prix

Oscar Piastri won the Dutch Grand Prix as Lando Norris faced car troubles, which diminished McLaren's title hopes. Norris' car emitted smoke, allowing Max Verstappen to secure second place at his home event. Isack Hadjar claimed his first podium finish in third position.

Oscar Piastri navigated his way to victory at the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday, capitalizing on car troubles faced by his teammate Lando Norris. Norris, who had been pursuing Piastri intensely, was forced to halt after experiencing a 'funny' smell in his car's cockpit.

Smoke billowed from his McLaren, marking an unfortunate turn for the British driver's Formula 1 title aspirations. The mechanical failure paved the way for Max Verstappen to breeze past Norris, eliciting cheers from his home crowd as he secured second place.

Adding to the drama, Isack Hadjar from Racing Bulls marked a career milestone by clinching his first-ever podium finish, taking third place in the race.

