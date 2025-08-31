Vingegaard Triumphs at Vuelta with Valdezcaray Victory

Jonas Vingegaard, the renowned two-time Tour de France champion, showcased his exceptional climbing prowess by securing a solo victory at stage nine of the Vuelta a Espana on the Valdezcaray ascent.

The Dane from Visma-Lease a Bike demonstrated his dominance on the challenging 13.2km climb that concluded the 195.5km journey from Alfaro, despite formidable attempts by Tom Pidcock and Joao Almeida, who finished 24 seconds behind.

Meanwhile, overall leader Torstein Traeen managed to retain his lead, finishing one minute, 46 seconds behind Vingegaard, maintaining a 37-second advantage in the general classification despite a late surge in the final kilometers.