Nissanka's Heroics Lead Sri Lanka to Series Victory Over Zimbabwe

Pathum Nissanka's impressive batting display, landing his seventh one-day international century, was pivotal for Sri Lanka as they secured a series victory against Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club.

Sri Lanka, opting to bowl first, restricted the hosts to 277 for seven. Nissanka's 122 off 136 balls and captain Charith Asalanka's quickfire 71 were cornerstone performances in Sri Lanka's successful chase, accomplished with three balls to spare.

After claiming the first ODI on Friday, Sri Lanka demonstrated control again, setting the stage for an upcoming three-game Twenty20 series against Zimbabwe starting Wednesday in Harare.

(With inputs from agencies.)