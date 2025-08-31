Left Menu

French Rookie Isack Hadjar's Spectacular F1 Podium Debut

French rookie Isack Hadjar impressed with a third-place finish at the Dutch Grand Prix. The 20-year-old outperformed veteran racers, marking his first Formula One podium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-08-2025 23:51 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 23:51 IST
French rookie sensation Isack Hadjar made headlines by clinching his maiden Formula One podium at the Dutch Grand Prix. Competing alongside Max Verstappen, the young driver showcased remarkable talent and poise, securing a third-place finish in his debut season.

Hadjar, just 20 and of Algerian descent, emerged as the fifth youngest driver to achieve such a feat, signaling a promising career ahead. Starting from fourth, he managed to ascend the ranks as McLaren's Lando Norris faced setbacks, solidifying his position on the podium.

The rookie's journey has notably evolved since a troubled start in Australia, where a crash seemed devastating. Yet, Hadjar's determination and focus have placed him on the fast track to Red Bull's senior team, particularly with Laurent Mekies at the helm following Christian Horner's departure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

