Lewis Hamilton Faces Grid Penalty for Monza Grand Prix as Ferrari Struggles Persist
Lewis Hamilton will face a grid penalty at the Italian Grand Prix at Monza after failing to slow for warning flags at the Dutch Grand Prix. This penalty follows a challenging race where Hamilton crashed, marking a tough season for Ferrari as they prepare for their home race.
Lewis Hamilton, now racing for Ferrari, will start the Italian Grand Prix at Monza with a five-place grid penalty. The penalty follows his failure to heed warning flags during the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort, culminating in a particularly difficult weekend for the esteemed Ferrari team.
During the race, both Hamilton and his teammate, Charles Leclerc, crashed out, leaving Ferrari second in the overall standings but significantly behind leaders McLaren. Hamilton's crash, occurring at the banked turn three, brought out a safety car, marking a second consecutive race without points for the former world champion.
Despite the setback, Hamilton remains hopeful, expressing that his pace was improving and that he had the capability to challenge other drivers. As Ferrari heads to its home track in Monza, they aim to overcome recent challenges and deliver a strong performance for their fans.
