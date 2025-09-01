Left Menu

Sebastien Ogier Triumphs in Paraguay, Eyes Ninth World Rally Crown

Sebastien Ogier secured a significant victory at the Rally of Paraguay, boosting his pursuit of a ninth world championship title. Despite heavy rain disrupting his final run, Ogier remains a key contender, now level on points with Kalle Rovanpera. Elfyn Evans leads the rankings after finishing second.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-09-2025 01:31 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 01:31 IST
Sebastien Ogier Triumphs in Paraguay, Eyes Ninth World Rally Crown

Sebastien Ogier has achieved a crucial win at the inaugural Rally of Paraguay, strengthening his attempt to clinch a record-tying ninth world rally championship title. Despite facing challenges, including an unexpected downpour during the critical Power Stage, Ogier's victory marks another milestone for the Toyota team.

The 41-year-old Frenchman now shares a point tally of 189 with Finn Kalle Rovanpera, both trailing Elfyn Evans from Wales, who extended his lead with a second-place finish. Hyundai's reigning champion, Thierry Neuville, completed the podium in third position.

The competition heads to Chile next, where the drivers will continue their fierce battle from September 11-14, with Ogier determined to maintain his momentum and claim the championship crown.

