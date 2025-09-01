Sebastien Ogier Triumphs in Paraguay, Eyes Ninth World Rally Crown
Sebastien Ogier secured a significant victory at the Rally of Paraguay, boosting his pursuit of a ninth world championship title. Despite heavy rain disrupting his final run, Ogier remains a key contender, now level on points with Kalle Rovanpera. Elfyn Evans leads the rankings after finishing second.
The 41-year-old Frenchman now shares a point tally of 189 with Finn Kalle Rovanpera, both trailing Elfyn Evans from Wales, who extended his lead with a second-place finish. Hyundai's reigning champion, Thierry Neuville, completed the podium in third position.
The competition heads to Chile next, where the drivers will continue their fierce battle from September 11-14, with Ogier determined to maintain his momentum and claim the championship crown.