Sebastien Ogier Triumphs in Paraguay, Eyes Ninth World Rally Crown

Sebastien Ogier has achieved a crucial win at the inaugural Rally of Paraguay, strengthening his attempt to clinch a record-tying ninth world rally championship title. Despite facing challenges, including an unexpected downpour during the critical Power Stage, Ogier's victory marks another milestone for the Toyota team.

The 41-year-old Frenchman now shares a point tally of 189 with Finn Kalle Rovanpera, both trailing Elfyn Evans from Wales, who extended his lead with a second-place finish. Hyundai's reigning champion, Thierry Neuville, completed the podium in third position.

The competition heads to Chile next, where the drivers will continue their fierce battle from September 11-14, with Ogier determined to maintain his momentum and claim the championship crown.