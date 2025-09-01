Son Heung-Min's LA Arrival Ignites 'Sonny-mania' in Koreatown

Son Heung-Min's recent transfer from Tottenham Hotspur to Los Angeles FC has sent shockwaves through LA's Koreatown, where supporters are buzzing with excitement.

At BiergartenLA, a go-to spot for LAFC enthusiasts, 'Sonny-mania' is in full swing ahead of his anticipated home debut against San Diego FC. The excitement mirrors that of a World Cup atmosphere, according to partner David Dong.

Son, who joined with a $26.5 million deal, has already made a significant impact on and off the field, with record-breaking jersey sales and soaring social media engagements, drawing comparisons to Japanese star Shohei Ohtani.

