Djokovic's Grand Slam Triumph and Family Sacrifice

Novak Djokovic achieved a remarkable feat at 38, securing a win against Jan-Lennard Struff with a stellar 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 victory. This triumph, however, required missing his daughter's birthday, a sacrifice that weighs heavily on the Serbian tennis icon.

The victory propels Djokovic into his 64th Grand Slam quarter-final, bolstering his ongoing quest for a record-breaking 25th major title. The match showcased Djokovic's superior experience over Struff's power, as he dominated the 109-minute encounter at Arthur Ashe Stadium, breaking Struff's serve six times.

Despite requiring treatment on his shoulder and forearm, Djokovic's focus remains unwavering, as he prepares for a potential semi-final clash with Carlos Alcaraz, while concentrating on his next opponent, Taylor Fritz.

