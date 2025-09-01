Nitish Rana Leads West Delhi Lions to Historic DPL2025 Victory
In a thrilling finale of the Delhi Premier League (DPL2025), West Delhi Lions clinched their maiden title, thanks to a brilliant performance by former KKR captain Nitish Rana, who scored an unbeaten 79 runs off 49 balls.
The Lions faced early challenges as Simarjeet Singh and Arun Pundir from the Central Delhi Kings effectively dismantled the top order, but Rana's resilience under pressure restored stability during a crucial period.
Rana's strategic partnerships with Mayank Gusain and Hrithik Shokeen, combined with effective bowling contributions, including his own off-breaks, helped neutralize the opponents, leading the Lions to a memorable victory.
