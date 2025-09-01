Left Menu

Nitish Rana Leads West Delhi Lions to Historic DPL2025 Victory

Nitish Rana's unbeaten 79 led West Delhi Lions to their first DPL2025 title, chasing 174 and overcoming early setbacks against Central Delhi Kings. Key partnerships and Rana's strategic bowling contributed significantly to the victory, highlighting his leadership and skill on a prominent T20 cricket stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2025 13:06 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 13:06 IST
Nitish Rana Leads West Delhi Lions to Historic DPL2025 Victory
Nitish Rana
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling finale of the Delhi Premier League (DPL2025), West Delhi Lions clinched their maiden title, thanks to a brilliant performance by former KKR captain Nitish Rana, who scored an unbeaten 79 runs off 49 balls.

The Lions faced early challenges as Simarjeet Singh and Arun Pundir from the Central Delhi Kings effectively dismantled the top order, but Rana's resilience under pressure restored stability during a crucial period.

Rana's strategic partnerships with Mayank Gusain and Hrithik Shokeen, combined with effective bowling contributions, including his own off-breaks, helped neutralize the opponents, leading the Lions to a memorable victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Waters: Delhi on High Alert for Yamuna Flooding

Rising Waters: Delhi on High Alert for Yamuna Flooding

 India
2
Mass Maratha Movement Looms Over Mumbai

Mass Maratha Movement Looms Over Mumbai

 India
3
Tensions Rise as 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' Sparks Political Rhetoric in Bihar

Tensions Rise as 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' Sparks Political Rhetoric in Bihar

 India
4
Metformin's Metal Magic: Unveiling the Elemental Impact of a Diabetes Drug

Metformin's Metal Magic: Unveiling the Elemental Impact of a Diabetes Drug

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025