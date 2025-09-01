Left Menu

Asian Football Frenzy: Record Goals Define the Weekend

A thrilling weekend in Asian football saw Karim Benzema's hat-trick secure Al-Ittihad's victory in the Saudi Pro League. In China, Felipe led Chengdu Rongcheng to the top with a brace, while Kyoto Sanga retained their J-League lead. Jeonbuk Motors strengthened their K-League advantage with a 2-0 win over Ulsan.

01-09-2025
This past week in Asian football was marked by stunning performances and decisive victories across various leagues. Karim Benzema's remarkable hat-trick propelled Al-Ittihad to a triumphant 5-2 win against Okhdood in their Saudi Pro League opener. Meanwhile, Al-Nassr celebrated a 5-0 victory over Al-Taawoun, highlighting Joao Felix's scoring prowess.

In the Chinese Super League, Chengdu Rongcheng's Felipe shone brightly, netting two goals in a commanding 4-1 win over reigning champions Shanghai Port. This victory pushed Chengdu to the top of the league standings. Li Shuai's goal for Shanghai proved futile as Timo Letschert sealed the crushing defeat with his decisive strike.

Elsewhere, Kyoto Sanga secured their position at the J-League summit with a resounding 5-0 win over Fagiano Okayama. Jeonbuk Motors also solidified their control in the K-League with a comfortable 2-0 triumph over Ulsan HD. These achievements highlight the competitive spirit and thrilling action taking place in Asian football.

